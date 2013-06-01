Anyone Remember the great ICL / General Motors scandal?

Does anyone remember the ICL scandal in the 1970s? This was a great trucking company that had exclusive contracts with General Motors, and in those days it meant you were golden. What was the expression, “What’s good for General Motors is good for America.”

ICL (International Carriers Limited) trucks were everywhere in those days. Good paying jobs with a line up of owner operators hoping to get on. Some key people in both ICL and GM management must have been involved because a scam was perpetrated where GM was double-billed for moves. The auto manufacturer was so big in those days that no one noticed, for a while, anyway. Usually when a scam like that gets going, nothing stops it until it’s uncovered. One story was that an estranged wife of one of the conspirators spilled the beans to the authorities.

Evidently, there were never any charges laid. This sometimes happens with some high-level rip-offs, the victim and/or business doesn’t want to be identified as a mark. But this was a famous story that I heard about from guys who were senior to me and it was passed around for years and years. Anybody out there got any details?

Otherwise I’m working on a first person special feature about trucking and the auto industry. Anyone got any stories? The auto industry is a rich subject. Praise Ford (Henry, not Rob).Look at all the cycles it’s been through. I got involved in automotive parts trucking in the mid-80s during a few boom years, but there’s so much material here. The auto-pact, Just in time Trucking, the coming of the Japanese and then the Asians, death of the auto pact etc., and all the convolutions that trucking has been through during those cycles. I’m looking for stories about automotive trucking. Got any?