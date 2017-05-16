Giving is good

Everyone likes being a part of something good.

At Trucking HR Canada, we focus a lot on the importance of workplace culture—the core values, practices, and attitudes unique to your organization that help make it an enjoyable and positive place to work.

Beyond organizational culture, industry culture matters, too.

As we compete with other industries for talent, and look for ways to attract workers from new and emerging talent pools, the trucking “brand” matters.

Just as your workplace culture can differentiate you from the competition, the industry’s leadership and commitment to giving back to the communities we serve is a characteristic that can give us a competitive advantage. Here are some examples:

Companies on Trucking HR Canada’s 2017 Top Fleet Employers list donated close to $5 million to more than 465 local, provincial, and national charitable organizations. This is before factoring in staff time and volunteer hours.

In 2016, the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) was the top “Plaid for Dad” fundraising workplace/organization in the country.

Since 2011, the Trucks for Change Network (T4C) has helped distribute over 14 million pounds of donated food and materials, much of which was diverted from landfill.

There is much more being done and, as always, much more that can be done. Here are three ways to become more engaged with your community—and support a positive industry image:

Trucks for Change

T4C (trucksforchange.org) is a non-profit association that matches charity transportation needs with available truck space. They facilitate offers of donated or reduced rate services.

By offering truck space to charities, Trucks for Change is making a positive impact on communities. If your fleet is not a member or partner with Trucks for Change, it should be.

Plaid for Dad

One in eight Canadian men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer.

While we’re striving to diversify our workforce, the trucking industry is still the second largest employer of males in Canada. The Plaid for Dad campaign (plaidfordad.ca) raises awareness and research funds for the fight against prostate cancer.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) hopes to surpass last year’s fundraising efforts by the OTA and keep the title within the trucking industry. Check out CTA’s website to learn how to get involved, starting on the Friday before Father’s Day—officially designated as the day to wear Plaid for Dad.

Flooding relief

Persistent rain has led to flooding in Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick, and British Columbia, putting many Canadians at risk.

The Canadian trucking industry is once again taking the lead to help communities in need. Through T4C and the Canadian Trucking Alliance, highway carriers are working with the Red Cross (redcross.ca) to distribute water, first aid, cots, blankets, cleanup kits, and hygiene supplies to those affected by the flooding.

You can get involved by contacting the Trucks for Change Network (T4C). The Canadian Red Cross also works with corporate partners; visit redcross.ca for information.

I, too, like being a part of something good. And this leadership and commitment makes me proud to work in this industry. I cannot help but think that it can only entice others to jump on board to be part of something good, too.