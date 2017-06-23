Trucking: The industry that gives

It’s summer time, and that means it’s the season of truck shows, convoys, and fundraising barbecues. It also means trucking is front and center when it comes to raising money for worthwhile causes.

I’ve been blown away by the effort that has gone into several such events held in recent weeks. Take, for example, the Trucking for Kids show in Ilderton, Ont., which you can read about on the cover of this issue. This show, in only its second year, attracted well over 100 trucks and hundreds of visitors. Organizers were blessed with beautiful weather and local families flocked to the show to check out the gleaming iron and the kids’ activities.

The event is in just its second year, and is poised to raise somewhere in the neighborhood of $40,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities and the Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences. These two charities helped the Manning family, founders of the show, when their son Samuel was born several weeks premature. They wanted to give back, and knew trucking could be counted on to support the show.

It raised about $30,000 in its first year, and that much again before the gates even opened June 10. As of this writing, they’re still tallying up the total – with 100% of proceeds divided equally between the two kids’ charities. What an effort. And it goes to show, despite the cancelation of the Fergus Truck Show and RPM show that was to be held in Havelock, that there’s still an appetite for the old-fashioned truck show if costs are kept in line and especially if money is raised for a good cause.

The trucks that participated in the Trucking for Kids show were top notch working trucks, meticulously maintained and attentively prepared for the event. There may not have been any prizes awarded at the show, but trucker pride was on full display.

And speaking of a good cause, how about the Teddy Bear Convoy, held June 4 in Newfoundland, raising more than $60,000 for the Janeway Children’s Hospital Foundation? A total of 116 trucks participated in a convoy that circled the hospital where it could be seen by children inside the hospital. Trucks were decked out in teddy bears to bring attention to the cause.

A second convoy was held in Corner Brook, Nfld., for the same cause, drawing 46 additional trucks. It raised another $16,000.

And then there’s Team Maxim. Ninety employees of Winnipeg, Man.-based Maxim Truck & Trailer took part in the 20-km Challenge for Life walk June 10, raising more than $200,000 for CancerCare Manitoba. Company chief executive officer Doug Harvey led the crew, but credited the staff for making the fundraising effort a success.

“I’m proud of the staff, customers, suppliers, and friends who continually support and participate in activities that give back to our community,” said Harvey. “Giving back is part of our culture at Maxim.”

Walking 20-kilometers is an achievement and raising an average of more than $2,000 per person is as well. These are but three recent events the trucking industry participated in or organized in an effort to raise money for worthwhile causes. There are many more. We will continue to cover such events as they happen. Trucking is an industry that continues to give back, in ways that continue to amaze.