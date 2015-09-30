Why do people run away from conflict? This is something that for the life of me I will never understand.

Is someone who is never at conflict or wants peace above all else a pacifist or someone in denial? There is a term I have grown to know quite intimately which I refer to as “artificial peace”. Artificial peace is when instead of dealing with conflict or difficulties, you choose to give up or proclaim something is not worth fighting for or you just decide not to deal with it, making for one bumpy ride.

In our culture there is such a negative connotation with the concept of conflict. It invokes Images of tears, headaches, hurt feelings, power struggles….to which my question is, so what? Yes, sometimes these are part of facing conflict but there is another side of the coin.

Imagine reading a story about a person living a life where everything goes according to plan and everyone buys into what he wants, when he wants it, how he wants it. Wait a minute he (or she) would have to be the only person on earth for that reality to come true….because the second there is another human being demanding what they want when they want it then oops, conflict. And the word that comes to mind is not pacifist, but a dictator or someone wishing absolute control above accountability or responsibility.

Conflict above all is opportunity inside which lies truth. Truth about ourselves and truth about those who do not agree with us on a particular concept, point or perspective. By turning away from it you are in fact turning away from yourself; your ability to learn, to listen, to understand, to grow, most of all you are turning your back on humanity and truth.

I do not believe in violence or unbalanced power during negotiations, but I do believe strongly that by taking the time to listen to someone who disagrees with us, one is demonstrating the most humane and responsible sign of personal greatness and compassion. It is also the greatest opportunity for growth.

To silence someone and not give them the opportunity to express themselves is the equivalent of dehumanising them – it is stripping them away of their dignity and it is putting yourself above another individual. It is telling them you are better and they are not worth it. What an absolutely horrible thing to do.

I am not prescribing for you to go around looking for conflict, or putting yourself in danger to prove a point. But the fact is conflict arrives at our doorstep every single day with your spouse, your children, your neighbour, other drivers, your boss, your customers, people who think differently etc.….

Next time conflict knocks on your door think of it as truth. It is the opportunity for clarity, growth and respect. It is a lesson waiting to be learned. And the thing about truth is that it keeps knocking until you answer it. Just because you avoid a particular conflict this time, you can rest assured it will come back again and again and again until you answer the door and take responsibility for your role as a human being sharing a limited amount of resources on this earth.

In my experience people do not wish to deal with conflict because:

They do not necessarily want resolution. They are afraid to grow and take responsibility for their actions and how their actions affect others.



People do not think of themselves as in conflict. It is of course always about “the other person”. “They” are the ones with the issue.



No one, including ourselves, is very clear about what we have to offer…can lead to being afraid of opening a Pandora’s box and not knowing what to do once it is open.



Our approach to resolution often seems superficial. Looking at the issues, not the values and goals that have led to the conflict.



Fear of truth and accepting responsibility to others. We all take the time to be just and generous with our compassion to the ones we love (or at least I hope we do), but true humanity and character lies in being compassionate to the ones we do not love, the ones we do not understand and most of all the ones who are hurt.

Stay tuned for strategies on how to deal with conflict effectively on my next blog. In the meantime reflect on this if you would:

“What am I saying to myself that “it does not matter” in my life by not dealing with “it”.

Are you saying no to personal growth? Love? Your relationship? Your children? Your career? …