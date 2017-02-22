ATA throws support behind NACV show

ARLINGTON, Va. – The American Trucking Associations (ATA) said today it will support the new North American Commercial Vehicle Show (NACV).

“As the nation’s foremost trucking industry association, it only made sense for ATA to support our supplier community, many of whom have committed to this endeavor,” ATA president and CEO Chris Spear said. “The North American Commercial Vehicle Show promises to be an excellent event and we are pleased to be a part of it.”

The biennial show will debut at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center Sept. 25-29.

“ATA is a well-known and respected name in the trucking industry, and we are excited to have their support as we launch this new show,” said Joe Glionna, president of Newcom. “We look forward to their participation in what promises to be a first-class event this September.”

“Commercial vehicle manufacturers and suppliers have eagerly embraced the North American Commercial Vehicle Show, which has almost sold out of exhibitor space for 2017,” added Larry Turner, president and CEO of Hannover Fairs USA. “We are proud of the progress we’ve made since announcing the show last year and appreciate ATA’s support.”

More information about the show can be found at www.nacvshow.com.