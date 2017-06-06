Atlas Canada buys Connect Logistics

OAKVILLE, Ont. – Atlas Canada has made its first acquisition, bringing Connect Logistics into the fold.

The company says the acquisition will allow it to more than double its logistics business. Connect Logistics will continue to operate under its current name and leadership team, Atlas announced.

Connect Logistics was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Ont. It offers transportation, warehousing, and distribution services.

“We are thrilled with the possibilities of this strategic fit,” said Doug Van Fraassen, owner of Connect Logistics. “Our customers will have exposure to the asset-based services and infrastructure offered by Atlas in both Canada and the U.S. Atlas will have the opportunity to leverage the expertise of Connect Logistics’ personnel and incorporate the processes used to deliver our diverse platform of logistical solutions.”

“Connect Logistics’ business and operations align perfectly with our current logistics structure and will enhance what our team has worked hard to build,” added Barry Schellenberg, president of Atlas Canada. “We are excited to take advantage of this opportunity to provide additional service capabilities for our current customer base and offer accretive value to our strong network of Atlas agents.”