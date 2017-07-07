B.C. Supreme Court rules in favor of container truckers

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Supreme Court of B.C. has upheld the wage floor in the Container Trucking Act, after 10 companies sued the provincial government in an attempt to avoid paying back pay to drivers, according to the union representing affected drivers.

“Container truck drivers work hard and deserve fair compensation,” said Jerry Dias, Unifor National president. “Unifor fought hard to get higher pay rates and retroactivity included in the Act. We’re pleased that the court recognized the greed exhibited by these trucking companies for what it was.”

The June 30 court decision ruled against the trucking companies that were challenging the Act, and attempting to avoid more than $1 million in back pay owed to drivers, Unifor says.

“The Container Trucking Act provides a level playing field for wages, but these companies prefer a race to the bottom,” said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor’s B.C. area director. “This ruling upholds a legislated wage floor that ensures companies can’t get away with ruthlessly undercutting wages and causing chaos at the Port.”

More than $2.3 million in back pay has been ordered since the legislation was passed in 2014. Unifor says the Act’s protection of truck driver wages has contributed to labor peace at Port Metro Vancouver. You can read the full ruling here.