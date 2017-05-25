Canada Cartage named Coke’s top short-haul carrier

TORONTO, Ont. — Canada Cartage has been named Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada’s short-haul carrier of the year.

The award was handed out during an Apr. 12 reception in Toronto. Canada Cartage won the award for finding new, more efficient ways to do business that resulted in lower costs and a reduced environmental impact, Coca-Cola announced.

“Canada Cartage is proud to accept this award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada,” said Canada Cartage president and CEO, Jeff Lindsay. “Providing the best and most efficient service to our customers is at the core of everything we do.”

This marks the fourth year in a row Canada Cartage has been recognized by the company.