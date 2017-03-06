Canada’s Transaxle now a full-line Paragon dealer

STONEY CREEK, Ont. – The Transaxle Parts Group of Companies will be the newest Canadian full-line stocking dealer for Paragon Tank Truck Equipment and Truck Revolution.

With a head office in Stoney Creek, as well as offices in Cambridge and Guelph, Ont., each location will now stock, sell and service Paragon’s full line of tank truck equipment, including P857 blower systems, HydraFlow hydraulic coolers, HydraCHEM ‘all-in-on’ offloading systems and the HydraAIR oil-free piston air compressor system.

Visit www.paragondirect.com for more information.