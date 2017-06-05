Day & Ross wins GM supplier award

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics has been named a GM Supplier of the Year.

The automaker has 22,000 suppliers worldwide, and recently recognized 118 of the best ones during its Supplier of the Year awards ceremony.

“We are honored to be a trusted partner to GM and to be recognized as the Supplier of the Year,” said Shawn McMahon, president of Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics. “Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics has been a leading force in providing dedicated logistics to the automotive industry for many years leveraging our expertise in providing custom engineered solutions.”

Day & Ross delivers to 542 GM dealerships across Canada and moves 20,000 truckload shipments a year to and from its distribution centers through its Ottaway division.