Five of 20 Best Fleets to Drive For based in Canada

MARKHAM, Ont. – CarriersEdge and the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) have named the top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For, with five Canadian fleets among them.

Canadian fleets included: Bison Transport, Winnipeg, Man.; Challenger Motor Freight, Cambridge, Ont.; Kriska Holdings, Prescott, Ont.; One for Freight and Transpro Freight Systems, both of Milton, Ont.

“These companies represent the best of the best in truckload. As industry innovators, they bring fresh ideas that not only create a desirable workplace for employees, but also propel trucking to exciting new terrains,” said TCA president John Lyboldt.

The 20 finalists are recognized for providing exemplary work environments for their professional drivers and employees. They were selected based on nominations from drivers, followed by interviews with human resources representatives and executives as well as driver surveys. Considerations included: corporate direction, policies and programs, total compensation, health benefits, pension plans, professional development opportunities and opportunities for advancement.

The top large and small fleet will be announced at the TCA’s annual convention in late March. The complete list of finalists are:

Bison Transport, Winnipeg, Man.

Boyle Transportation, Billerica, Mass.

Central Oregon Trucking Company, Inc, Redmond, Ore.

Challenger Motor Freight Inc., Cambridge, Ont.

Fremont Contract Carriers, Inc., Fremont, Neb.

FTC Transportation, Inc., Oklahoma City, Okl.

Garner Trucking, Inc., Findlay, Ohio

Grand Island Express, Inc., Grand Island, Neb.

Halvor Lines, Inc., Superior, Wisc.

Interstate Distributor Co., Tacoma, Wash.

Kriska Holdings Ltd., Prescott, Ont.

Landstar System, Inc., Jacksonville, Fla.

Maverick Transportation, LLC, North Little Rock, Ark.

Motor Carrier Service, LLC, Northwood, Ohio

Nussbaum Transportation, Hudson, Ill.

ONE For Freight, Milton, Ont.

Prime Inc., Springfield, Mo.

Smokey Point Distributing, Arlington, Wash.

TLD Logistics Services, Inc., Knoxville, Tenn.

TransPro Freight Systems Ltd., Milton, Ont.

Five carriers to watch are: Crete Carrier Corp.; Hirschbach Motor Line; Kroon Brothers Transport; Paper Transport; and Transport Corporation of America.