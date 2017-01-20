Fleet maintenance summit to be held in conjunction with ExpoCam

MONTREAL, Que. – Fleet maintenance professionals, manufacturers and researchers will gather before ExpoCam this spring for the Canadian Fleet Maintenance Summit.

The event, hosted by Newcom Media Quebec and PIT Group, will help fleet managers better understand and prepare for the challenges of tomorrow, organizers say.

The Sommet canadien sur l’entretien de flotte (SCEF) is the Montreal version of the Canadian Fleet Maintenance Summit, which was a resounding success at last year’s Truck World show in Toronto. The event is supported by the Quebec Trucking Association, the Quebec Trucking Technical Committee and the Society of Transportation Superintendants of Quebec.

Alexandre Taillefer, a serial entrepreneur and passionate businessman and founder of the electric taxi company Téo Taxi, is confirmed as keynote speaker. Taillefer is one of the most influential personalities in Quebec’s business world and one of the greatest visionaries in the field of electric transportation.

“We are very excited about the organization of this first edition of the SCEF in Montreal,” said Steve Bouchard, editor-in-chief of Transport Routier magazine, published by Newcom Media Quebec. “We are working to put in place a very high level of technical content, which will give the floor to the best speakers in the world of fleet management and maintenance. The participation of an entrepreneur of the caliber of Alexandre Taillefer gives a taste of the quality that will be offered on this day.”

The SCEF will be held in Montreal on Apr. 19 at Marriott Château Champlain Montréal, the day before the opening of the ExpoCam National Truck Show.

For more information visit: www.scef.ca.