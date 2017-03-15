Ford expands its QVM program and enjoys solid commercial sales

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ford Motor Company announced that its Ford Advanced QVM program will include companies that develop and install electric and hydraulic hybrid powertrains.

Making the statement during the Work Truck Show in Indianapolis, the ‘eQVM’ program will initially include three developers – XL Hybrids, Motiv Power Systems and Lightning Hybrids – each of which offer electric or hydraulic hybrid solutions on Ford vehicles for commercial customers.

“Ford supports electrification for a variety of vehicle types,” said Richard Cupka Jr., Ford sustainability and QVM program manager. “The eQVM program extends that support to the vocational truck industry where customers need relatively small numbers of specialized vehicles – there is no one-size-fits-all work truck.”

The QVM program, which launched in 2010, includes over 200 companies that modify Ford’s commercial vehicle lineup for customer applications in a variety of industries, including conversion van, emergency services and school bus.

Medium-duty truck sales went well for Ford last year, with the company indicating it sold more medium-duty trucks in 2016 than any year since 1997.

“Customers are embracing our new medium-duty trucks,” said John Scholtes, Ford chief program engineer for commercial vehicles. “They appreciate how flexible the platform is – we offer a choice of gasoline or diesel powertrain, three body styles, a wide GVWR range, and almost limitless customization options to let them spec exactly the right trucks for even the toughest jobs.”

In 2016, Ford sold 405,983 commercial vehicles, with van sales jumping 9% year-over-year, selling 240,721 units.

Ford said its 2018 My Transit van is the ‘world’s best selling van,’ and will feature new optional equipment this year, including a push down manual parking brake, programmable battery guard and a DRW alloy forged wheel package.

Also, the 2018 My E-Series van will boast a new 6.2 liter single overhead cam V8 gasoline engine with a 6R140 transmission, 331 hp and 356 lbs.-ft. of torque.

Ford said it was the only OEM to gain market share in Class 6 and 7 trucks last year, with a 5.2-point increase.

The company has also launched the new Ford Commercial Vehicle Center program, which includes more than 670 dealers in the US, offering fleet and commercial customers vehicles, financing options and service support, and replaces the former Ford Business Preferred Network, originally known as Main Street USA.

Commercial Vehicle Center dealer service departments will be open a minimum of 55 hours per week and will introduce a new stocking program to help improve parts availability.