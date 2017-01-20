More freight, fewer trucks seen in December: TransCore

TORONTO, Ont. – Canadian capacity tightened dramatically in December, according to spot market data tracked by TransCore Link Logistics.

December cross-border load volumes were “exceptional,” TransCore reports, marking the highest year-over-year increase in recorded history for the month of December. Increased volumes coincided with a reduction in truck volumes, resulting in a healthy truck-to-load ratio.

December load volumes were up 45% year-over-year and 14% higher than November 2016.

Load volumes ended 2016 on a high note, the opposite of 2015, when volumes diminished towards the end of the year.

For the fourth quarter, load volumes were up 25% compared to Q4 2015 and were 8% stronger than the third quarter of 2016.

The number of available trucks posted on TransCore Link Logistics’ network reached a 21-month low. Equipment postings were 19% lower month-over-month and 14% lower year-over-year.

The 12-month truck-to-load ratio was three trucks for every available load through most of the year. December marked the first month the ratio fell below that average, improving to 2.26 trucks for every load, compared to 3.18 trucks per load in November.

Cross-border loads into Canada were mostly destined for Ontario (57%), followed by 26% headed to Western Canada, 15% to Quebec and 2% to Atlantic Canada.

The top equipment postings consisted of dry vans (52%), while reefers accounted for 24% of postings and flatbeds 18%.