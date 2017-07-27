Huayi Tire Canada opens commercial tire distribution center in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Huayi Tire Canada has opened its first Canadian commercial tire distribution center in Vancouver, B.C.

“Vancouver is the first point of entry for Asian products into North America, and it is the perfect location to open our first OTR and commercial truck tire distribution center,” said John Hagg, vice-president of sales and operations for Huayi Tire Canada. “This new distribution center is the backbone of our expansion beyond our Factory Container Direct Program. Our mission is to support the immediate needs of our commercial tire dealers as well. A container of tires can take as long as 90 days and sometimes longer to get to a customer. Our new Vancouver facility will get commercial and OTR tires to them much sooner – within seven to 10 days, even to our customers in the Eastern Provinces.”

With a capacity to inventory 15,000 tires, the new facility will receive shipments of several thousands of OTR and TBR tires each month.