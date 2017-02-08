Isaac Instruments lands major deal with Groupe Robert

MONTREAL, Que. – Isaac Instruments has announced Groupe Robert is equipping its entire 1,300 truck fleet with the company’s telematics system.

“We opted for the Isaac InControl solution because it allows us to increase our operational efficiency. Our objective is to optimize fuel economy and road safety through the real-time coaching of drivers,” said Michel Robert, president and chief executive officer of Groupe Robert. “In addition, we want to improve the environment of our drivers by providing them with a powerful tablet that increases efficiency and allows them to focus on what they are passionate about, the road.”

Isaac says its system will be integrated with Groupe Robert’s enterprise software, allowing single screen driver workflows.