Jardine Transport expands with R.E.M. acquisition

SAINT STEPHEN, N.B. – Jardine Transport has announced its acquisition of R.E.M. Transport, an international long-haul trucking company based in Saint Stephen, N.B.

The company operates more than 50 power units and 60 trailers, serving Canada and the U.S.

“This is a strategically important transaction for Jardine. The acquisition adds scale to our existing operations and increases network density, which will result in improved overall efficiency,” said Dean Cull, chairman of Jardine Transport.

Dion Cull, president of Jardine Transport, added “I have a lot of respect for Graydon Murphy and Mike Bishop, and I am impressed by what they have been able to accomplish at R.E.M. Transport. The company has established a loyal base of customers by delivering reliable, efficient service across a network of key lanes. We look forward to working with Graydon, Mike and the entire R.E.M. Transport team.”

Murphy it was a good fit for the company.

“We are pleased to have completed a transaction with Jardine Transport, a member of the SeaFort group of companies,” he said. “We know that our employees will be well looked after, and that the company will have access to capital and additional resources that will support future growth. Mike and I will stay involved with the business on a transitional basis, to provide support to Dion and the Jardine team.”