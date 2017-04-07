Laskowski takes over as president of CTA

TORONTO, Ont. — Stephen Laskowski has officially taken over as president of the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA).

He replaces long-time president David Bradley, who will step down at the end of this year. The previously announced transition was made official at a CTA board meeting last week.

Laskowski has served as the alliance’s vice-president for the last several years.

“This announcement is the next step in the process that was launched last fall,” said Bradley, who will retain the CEO title until the end of his tenure.

Gene Orlick, CTA chairman and president of Orlick Transport in Calgary, says the alliance’s succession plan is going smoothly.

“We are fortunate to have someone like Stephen, with his experience and drive, already in the fold and ready to step up and assume responsibility for leading CTA into the future,” Orlick said.