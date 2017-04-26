Last call to register for PMTC seminar in Calgary

CALGARY, Alta. – Those who would like to attend the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada’s (PMTC) May 17 seminar in Calgary better register soon before space goes up in smoke.

The session will address three key issues facing the trucking industry – electronic logging devices (ELDs), sleep apnea and marijuana.

With the US ELD mandate set to take effect Dec. 18, any truck operating south of the border will be required to use an ELD, and Canadian carriers need to be ready.

Mike Millian, president of the PMTC, will bring attendees up to date on the mandate, both in the US and Canada, as Millian has been involved in consultations with Transport Canada on the implementation of a Canadian ELD law.

Dr. Melissa Snider-Adler, chief medical review officer for DriverCheck, will address how drivers can best deal with sleep apnea and management of subsequent fatigue.

The PMTC said fatigue is more readily being recognized as an impairment, and that it is just as dangerous when operating a vehicle as it is when under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Dr. Snider-Adler will discuss how the body reacts when affected by sleep apnea, how to identify symptoms and treat the disorder.

Finally, Dr. Snider-Adler will tackle the complex subject of dealing with the potential legalization of marijuana and how carriers should manage its use in the workplace.

The doctor will touch upon medical marijuana usage, impairment factors, challenges of the drug in the workplace, human rights issues and company policy considerations, among other issues.

“DriverCheck fields calls daily regarding concerns of cannabis use in the workplace,” said Dr. Snider-Adler. “Employers understand the need to respect human rights, but safety must not be compromised. Employers want to be educated about what they legally can and cannot do.”

Registration is $50 for PMTC members and DriverCheck members, and $125 for non-members; the session runs from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Visit www.pmtc.ca to register online, or contact Vanessa Cox at info@pmtc.ca for registration and sponsorship opportunities.