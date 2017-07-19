Mack Trucks turns Silver and Black

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Mack Trucks knows a winner when they see it, and in Oakland Raiders defensive juggernaut Khalil Mack they have found a partnership that shares more than a name.

Mack and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year from the Silver and Black will collaborate to support the Brooklyn-born truck maker during an announcement scheduled for Sept. 13.

“This partnership makes sense on a number of levels,” said John Walsh, vice-president of global marketing and brand management for Mack Trucks. “We obviously share the same name, but what really brought us together was shared values – the fundamentally American values of hard work, honesty and humility. In fact, he reached out to us at the same time that we were talking about reaching out to him.”

After being lightly recruited out of high school and ranked low by video game makers going into his sophomore season at the University of Buffalo, Mack was motivated to work harder, something Mack Trucks identifies with.

“What Mack Trucks stands for – never backing down from a challenge, stopping only when the job is done – has always driven me,” Mack said. “I’m looking forward to working hard together, Mack and Mack, to get the job done.”

Mack was named Mid-American Conference Player of the Year in 2013 before being selected by the Oakland Raiders fifth overall and named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in his third season.

Visit https://youtu.be/uF3ps50oBs4 to watch “Mack Meets Mack.”

