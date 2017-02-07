OTA to work with Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) has reached out to the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) and signed a memorandum of understanding that will allow the two organizations to work more closely together.

The agreement is aimed at enhancing the relationship between OTA member carriers and transportation companies in the South Asian community.

“The South Asian community is a rapidly growing segment of the trucking community in Ontario. By working with the ICCC, OTA hopes to make inroads in reaching for-hire carriers in that community and involve them in the many invaluable educational, professional networking and entertainment events that OTA organizes and vice versa,” said OTA Chairman Steve Ondejko.

Through this MOU, OTA and ICCC will work together in creating and co-marketing events to attract leaders in the trucking industry.

“We are delighted with this new alliance with the Ontario Trucking Association,” said Arun Srivastava, president, ICCC. “Our association with the OTA will open new avenues for our members and for the South Asian community at large.” He noted that South Asians have taken to trucking business with enthusiasm in recent years.

The first kick-off event, open only to OTA and ICCC members, will be held at OTA’s offices on Wednesday Feb. 22 from 6-8 pm. The event will feature updates on key issues like ELDs, mandatory entry level training, ESDC audits, and other key matters affecting the industry. OTA will have its key staff on hand to answer questions from the audience.

Registration is free as long as you are member of OTA and ICCC. Registration is available here.