Penske, Detroit Diesel partner to manage supply chain

REDFORD, Mich. – Penske Logistics says it has won new business with Detroit Diesel, to support the company’s engine, transmission, and axle supply chain operations in Redford, Mich.

Penske will provide warehousing and dedicated contract carriage services for the inbound portion of Detroit’s operations. On the outbound logistics side, Penske says it will manage a NAFTA consolidation center.

“This new contract is a significant uptick in domestic business with Detroit Diesel,” said Marc Althen, Penske Logistics president. “It represents a new chapter in our companies’ long and storied history.”

Jeff Allen, head of operations at Detroit Diesel, added: “This partnership is just one more expansion of our historically great business relationship. We are excited to leverage that history and expand our partnership to both the supplier and customer side.”