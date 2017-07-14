Phillips Industries raises money for SickKids

TORONTO, Ont. – Phillips Industries has made an annual donation to SickKids Foundation, in conjunction with Heavy Duty Aftermarket Canada (HDAC).

The company says it raised $18,427 in support of the conference’s primary charity. The money was raised through live auction events held each year. This marks the 17th year that HDAC has organized an event to raise money for the SickKids Foundation, which raises money on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children.

“The Phillips’ charitable giving initiatives are an important part of the company philosophy, and we strongly support HDAC’s commitment to the SickKids Foundation,” said Megan Vincent, marketing manager. “Phillips, along with all HDAC attendees, strives to donate as much as possible during this annual event.”

Since 2014, Phillips Industries has donated more than $65,000 to the foundation.