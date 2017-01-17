Purolator drivers vote to strike

TORONTO, Ont. – Purolator drivers voted 97.4% in favor of strike action, according to the Teamsters union that represents them.

Membership has not yet authorized strike action and the bargaining committee has not set a strike deadline, the union said in a note to members.

“Our hope is that management will now rethink their positions on the issues that brought bargaining to a standstill. Many of the company demands are not acceptable to Teamster members,” the note, by chairman of the negotiating committee Gary Kitchen and Teamsters Canada president Francois Laporte, read.

“We started this process trying to find common ground with Purolator. We remain committed to negotiating in fairness and good faith, and this vote makes it clear that we expect the same from the company. Hopefully negotiations will resume in the near future.”