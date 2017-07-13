Spot market freight volumes, rates on the move: DAT

PORTLAND, Ore. – Spot truckload freight activity in June reached record levels, with rates climbing to their highest points in nearly two years, according to the DAT Freight Index.

June van freight postings were up 35% compared to May, and 68% year-over-year. The June freight index as a whole was up 24% month-over-month, and 57% year-over-year.

DAT reports brokers and shippers had a harder time finding trucks, and paid a premium in most major markets and lanes. The van rate climbed 11 cents to US$1.80 a mile in June, while reefer rates rose 10 cents a mile to US$2.12.

“Spot rates have remained strong for all three equipment types even though the surcharge portion has been shrinking compared to previous years,” said Mark Montague, DAT industry pricing analyst.

He added that July typically is a month of transition, when freight activity begins tapering off until the end-of-year holiday season. This year may be an exception, however, as load availability and pricing trends remained strong in the first week of July.