Surface transportation costs rose in April: Nulogx

TORONTO, Ont. – The cost of ground transportation for Canadian shippers rose 0.2% in April, according to the latest Canadian General Freight Index from Nulogx.

The base rate was up 0.2%. Average fuel surcharges assessed by carriers decreased. Fuel represented 13.95% of the base rate in April, compared to 14.69% in March.

“Total freight costs are 0.5% higher than a year ago,” said Doug Payne, president and chief operating officer, Nulogx. “Cross-border LTL and truckload costs increased marginally while domestic LTL was flat and domestic truckload saw a marginal decrease.”

For more information, visit www.cgfi.ca.