Surface transportation costs rose in January: CGFI

TORONTO, Ont. – Ground transportation costs for Canadian shippers rose 0.2% in January, according to the latest Canadian General Freight Index from Nulogx.

The base rate decreased by 0.8%, while fuel surcharges increased and accounted for 14.99% of the base rate in January, compared to 13.47% in December.

“Total freight costs increased slightly in January driven by higher fuel cost,” said Doug Payne, president and chief operating officer, Nulogx. “All segments of the base costs decreased. Year-over-year, total domestic truckload costs remain above last year’s level, and the total cross-border and total domestic LTL costs still remain well below last year’s costs.”

For more info, visit www.cgfi.ca.