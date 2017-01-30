TFI International acquires Cavalier Transportation

MONTREAL, Que. – TFI International announced today (Jan. 30) that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has acquired Cavalier Transportation Services.

“The acquisition of Cavalier will add density to our LTL network and bring value-added services, such as brokerage and warehousing,” Alain Bédard, chairman, president and chief executive officer of TFI International. “We are encouraged with the possibilities to further serve our LTL and TL customers.”

Cavalier, established in 1979, has operations consisting of LTL and truckload services, brokerage and warehousing, and is based in Bolton, Ont., serving corridors primarily between Ontario, Quebec, New York and Illinois.

TFI International, formerly known as TransForce, is a transportation and logistics company that operates across Canada, the US and Mexico.