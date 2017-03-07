Trailcon appoints a regional manager for Western Canada

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Trailcon Leasing Inc. has named Brian Jones as its regional manager for Western Canada, overseeing sales, operations and administration for the Calgary, Edmonton and Surrey markets.

“My objectives within the new role will be to strengthen our relationships among the three branches in Alberta and BC, and offer a more comprehensive service package to our western accounts,” said Jones. “With the new shop in Surrey, I’ll be able to review the successful growth attributes of both our Calgary and Edmonton locations, as they went through similar experiences of start-ups in the recent past.”

Jones joined Trailcon in 2015 as branch manager in Surrey, B.C., playing a role in Trailcon’s acquisition of the former Stewart Trailers last September.

“Since (Jones) joined Trailcon two years ago, he has worked tirelessly to develop and service our accounts in B.C.,” said Trailcon president Al Boughton. “He will now be able to build upon this success, and provide our customers in Alberta with service offerings that are the best in the industry. As Trailcon celebrates 25 years in business, (Jones) and his team are well positioned to propel us into the next 25.”

Dave Ambrock will continue his management duties at Trailcon’s Edmonton location, as will Nick Reid in Calgary, combining with Jones to grow the company’s business in Western Canada.

