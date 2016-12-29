Truck News

TransForce International buys National Fast Freight

BRAMPTON, Ont. – TransForce International has announced the acquisition of National Fast Freight from Calyx Transportation Group.

National Fast Freight provides LTL intermodal services across Canada and has generated $80 million of intermodal revenue over the past 12 months. TransForce International says the acquisition will bolster its intermodal density.

National Fast Freight will continue to operate as a standalone business under its current management as part of TFI International.

“Today’s announcement of the acquisition of National Fast Freight is a strategic step which builds upon our existing foundation in the intermodal segment,” said Alain Bédard, Chairman, president and chief executive officer of TFI International.

