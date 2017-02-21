Troy Clarke elected chairman of Navistar board

LISLE, Ill. – Navistar has announced its president and chief executive officer Troy Clarke has been elected chairman of the board.

The election took place Feb. 14. He replaces James H. Keyes, whose retirement was previously announced.

“It has been a pleasure to serve on the board for the last four years, and I am honored to have been elected chairman,” said Clarke. “This is an exciting time for Navistar, as we pursue our growth strategies highlighted by significant new product launches and our pending strategic alliance with Volkswagen Truck & Bus. I look forward to continuing to work with our very dynamic board, which is focused on the future and supportive of management’s efforts to create a great truck company.”