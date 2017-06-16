Veteran and future leaders recognized at PMTC conference

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – Richard Lalonde continued serving the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) for two years after his retirement from Praxair Canada, earning him the prestigious PMTC President’s Award.

The award goes to someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the PMTC or the industry. Lalonde first became a PMTC board member in 2003, and was active with the organization for many years prior to that. He retired from Praxair in 2014 but continued representing the PMTC until December, 2016. He was chairman of the group from 2006-2008.

“This is only a few of his accomplishments and can’t begin to explain the importance this individual had in the betterment of the PMTC and our industry as a whole,” said PMTC president Mike Millian, when presenting the award at the group’s annual conference. “Richard was a great ambassador for the PMTC and our industry, and is a truly deserving recipient of this award.”

The PMTC also presented several other awards at its conference, including its Professional Commercial Motor Vehicle Driver Training Scholarship. It went to Dylan Ramsay of Superior Propane. The scholarship will allow the 25-year-old to receive training to obtain his A/Z licence.

“The skill and professionalism that is required of today’s professional drivers is increasing with each passing year,” said Millian. “For an entry level driver entering our industry to have the best chance possible to be successful, it is imperative that they receive the best in class training that is available. This scholarship, which provides training that is both TTSAO and PTDI certified, provides just that.”

The PMTC also provided education bursaries to two young leaders, through its Young Leaders Group.

These went to Andre Parent of Superior Propane, and Edwin Chestnut from Sleeman Breweries.

“This award presents two emerging young leaders with the funds to take two of the four courses required to complete the PMTC Logistics Management Graduate Program,” explained Millian. “When completed, this will arm these individuals with the skills and confidence necessary to climb the ranks in their organisation and help them become a successful Leader. We also believe this award will help promote investment in the training needs of our future leaders.”