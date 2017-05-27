Winnipeg trailer manufacturer lands government contract

WINNIPEG, Man. – Arne’s Welding, an affiliate of Maxim Truck and Trailer, hit the jackpot when the manufacturer won a contract worth up to $20 million to produce 300 load handling system trailers to be used by Canada’s Department of Nation Defense.

The contract also includes the provision of spare parts for up to 30 years and the option for an additional 270 trailer units, which could nearly double the value of the contract.

The first trailer unit was delivered this past April, with the remainder to be completed by March 2019 and work also to soon commence on the first batch of spare parts.

“We are excited to begin production of these trailers,” said Butch Bouchard, president of Arne’s Welding. “Winning this contract is a testament to the quality and durability of all the trailer products we manufacture at Arne’s.”

Arne’s bid for the contract began more than four years ago. The trailer units will be deployed to six Canadian Forces bases across the country.

Fighting cancer

Maxim’s annual charity barbecue held May 25 in Winnipeg raised $25,500 for the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation.

Combined with other fundraising efforts, Maxim has now raised more than $130,000 toward this year’s Challenge for Life 20-km walk, taking place June 10 with 35 walkers and 35 volunteers from the company taking part.

“I’m proud of the staff, customers, suppliers and friends who continually support and participate in charitable events like our barbecue and the Challenge for Life walk,” said Doug Harvey, president and CEO of Maxim. “Giving back is part of our culture at Maxim.”