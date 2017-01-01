Truck News


Driver Recruitment

Service Star Freightways
Apply View company website

Service Star Freightways

Driver Recruitment Application Form
Please fill out all questions that apply to the careers you are seeking.

  • Current Experience

  • Please enter a value greater than or equal to 0.

  • Personal Information

  • Experience Information

  • How many years of experience do you have driving a Tractor/Trailer unit in?
  • Please enter a value greater than or equal to 0.
    Years
  • Please enter a value greater than or equal to 0.
    Years
  • Please enter a value greater than or equal to 0.
    Years
  • How many years of experience do you have driving the following type of vehicle?
  • Please enter a value greater than or equal to 0.
    Years
  • Please enter a value greater than or equal to 0.
    Years
  • Please enter a value greater than or equal to 0.
    Years
  • Please enter a value greater than or equal to 0.
    Years
  • Please enter a value greater than or equal to 0.
    Years

  • Preferences

  • Owner / Operator Equuiment

  • Please enter a value greater than or equal to 1900.