Over $184 million sold at Ritchie Bros. Edmonton auction

EDMONTON, Alta. – Ritchie Bros.’ recent auction in Edmonton, Alta. saw close to 14,000 people bid on more than 8,650 items and spend $184 million over the course of the four day event.

“As activity levels are picking up in the Alberta market, and spring work projects get underway, we witnessed huge crowds and positive pricing across all equipment categories this week at our four-day Edmonton auction,” said Brian Glenn, senior vice-president of Ritchie Bros. “Western Canadian buyers outpaced all others, demonstrating brewing confidence in the oil and gas sector. Last week’s auction was a display of best-in-class customer service, as the team in Edmonton delivered solid returns for the hundreds of consignors who put their trust in Ritchie Bros.”

Approximately 66% of bidders registered to participate online, purchasing $105 million of equipment, with Canadian buyers accounting for 86%, including 50% from Alberta.

Equipment sold included more than 250 truck tractors, over 135 flatbed trucks, more than 935 trailers and over 140 dump trucks.

Ritchie Bros. next Edmonton auction is scheduled for June 13-15. Contact 780-955-2486 for more information.