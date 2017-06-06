Bendix recognizes eight Canadian distributors

ELYRIA, Ohio – Eight Canadian distributors were among the 50 that Bendix deemed worthy of platinum status.

The recognition, Bendix says, goes to the company’s top distributors, which share the company’s commitment to providing operators and service technicians with the parts they need, when and where they need them.

“We are excited to recognize the 2017 class of Bendix Premier Distributor Program platinum members. The collaborative relationships we maintain with our distributors are critical to helping support our customers in the heavy-duty aftermarket,” said Jerry Conroy, Bendix regional vice president, aftermarket sales. “Our customers depend on us to help them run as safely and efficiently as possible, and we do so by maintaining the highest standards of safety, performance, value, and post-sales support. We’re proud to have developed partnerships with distributors as committed as we are to our customers’ success.”

Canadian distributors to reach platinum status include: Brake & Clutch Supply, Surrey, B.C.; CBS Parts, Surrey, B.C.; Fort Garry Industries, Winnipeg, Man.; Macpek, Quebec City, Que.; Malmberg Truck Trailer Equipment, Ottawa, Ont.; Manufacture Freno, Montreal, Que.; Parts for Trucks, Dartmouth, N.S.; and Ressorts Maska, Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.