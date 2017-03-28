Braswell in, Kirk out as TMC executive director

ARLINGTON, Va. – The American Trucking Associations (ATA) has named longtime Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) technical director Robert Braswell its new acting executive director.

He replaces Carl Kirk, who has left the organization.

“TMC is a vitally important part of ATA, and we believe this change in leadership will help TMC grow, not just in size, but in deepening its relationship to ATA,” said ATA president and CEO Chris Spear.

“The TMC officers are excited to continue working with Robert in his new role,” added TMC general chairman Glen McDonald, maintenance director at Ozark Motor Lines, Memphis, Tenn. “The TMC leadership is looking forward to working in greater collaboration with ATA’s new leadership to help promote and grow both entities.”

Braswell has been with TMC for 25 years, working in all aspects of the organization.