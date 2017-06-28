Canadian-themed Trout River trailer on tour

COLEMAN, P.E.I. – A specially decorated Trout River live bottom trailer is traveling across Eastern Canada this week to commemorate Canada’s 150th birthday.

The trailer left the company’s Coleman, P.E.I. manufacturing facility this week to embark on a trip along the Trans-Canada highway, making stops along the way. It has 12 scheduled stops planned before ending its journey in Woodstock, Ont., near Trout River dealer Carrier Centers.

“We are proud to build our products in Canada. Sometimes we don’t take enough time to celebrate our accomplishments as a Canadian company,” said Mathieu Gallant, Trout River’s vice-president of sales. “We want to excite Canadians about Canada. It is a wonderful place to live and do business.”

The company is encouraging people who spot the trailer to share photos on social media. They can win one of three $150 prizes if their photo gets traction. Photos can be tweeted with the hashtags #TroutRiver, #LiveBottom, and #Canada150. Trout River’s Twitter handle is @TroutRiverPE. They can also be shared to Trout River’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/troutriverindustries.