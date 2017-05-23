Class 8 order backlog rising: ACT

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Class 8 production backlogs have reached their best level since last March, after strong orders surpassed build levels in April, according to ACT Research.

The order strength for 2017 has been led by the tractor day cab segment, ACT reports.

“In April, tractor day cab orders were up nearly 200% from year-ago levels, while year-to-date net order performance is up 92%,” said Steve Tam, ACT Research’s vice-president.

“The backlog analysis continues to show a high degree of front-end loading. Nearly 19,000 of April’s 24,000 orders were booked into Q2 and Q3.”

Current Class 8 build plans call for 2017 production in excess of 240,000 units, assuming flat production rates in November and December.

Medium-duty build rates moderated in April, Tam said, at 19,600 units.