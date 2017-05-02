Crevier Group buys Gaz-O-Bar

MONTREAL, Que. – Crevier Group has announced its acquisition of independent oil and service station network, Gaz-O-Bar.

“We are excited to welcome 33 new service stations to our large distribution network and enhance our service in a region that is particularly close to our hearts and with which we have maintained close business ties for 25 years,” said Jean-François Crevier, president of the Crevier Group. “This is even more exciting, as we share common values with Gaz-O-Bar, such as integrity and commitment to the community.”

Crevier Group says it wanted to expand its commercial activities in Canada and consolidate its position in Quebec, especially in the Lower St. Lawrence and Gaspe regions.

“It was very important for Gaz-O-Bar and the community to find a reliable, growing partner who shares the same values and who will ensure the network’s future and further development,” said Bernard Cote, president of the Gaz-O-Bar Group. “Crevier Group is a Quebec family business with a rich history and an excellent reputation in the industry, both here and elsewhere in Canada. We could not find a better business partner for our organization’s future and our region’s economy.”

The deal includes commercial cardlocks as well as corporate and affiliated sites. Gaz-O-Bar says it will continue to ensure management of service station convenience stores in Trois-Pistoles, Rivière-du-Loup, Dégelis, Rimouski, Pointe-au-Père, Matane and Mont-Saint-Hilaire, and will continue its other commercial activities, including distribution of heating oil and transportation of petroleum products.

A comprehensive network analysis will be conducted over the next few months to determine branding, positioning and investment strategies to maximize synergies from this acquisition, Crevier Group announced. Some sites will be converted to Crevier, while others will retain the Gaz-O-Bar brand.