Dana launches new e-commerce portal

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Dana has launched a new parts ordering website to provide fleet customers with easier access to information and an ability for distributors to better fulfill orders.

The new e-commerce platform will be accessible to both end users and distributors. It was demonstrated for the first time during Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week. The portal can be accessed at www.SpicerParts.com/aftermarket and at www.SVLParts.com/aftermarket.

Customers can search for their required parts and then place an RFQ with their distributor. The distributes have additional capabilities to track the purchase.

“Whether you are a professional service technician, automotive enthusiast, seasoned parts distributor, or a new-generation user, the search functionality of our new platform provides a convenient tool to identify quality replacement parts from Dana and our family of brands,” said Peter Cirulis, vice-president of customer experience, strategy, and product planning for the Dana Aftermarket Group. “While we will continue to offer traditional, toll-free assistance for those who require additional support, we are confident that customers will appreciate the total self-service, one-stop-shop that our new platform offers, making it easier than ever to do business with Dana and our outstanding network of distributors.”