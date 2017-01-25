Truck News

Dana launches new e-commerce portal

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Dana has launched a new parts ordering website to provide fleet customers with easier access to information and an ability for distributors to better fulfill orders.

The new e-commerce platform will be accessible to both end users and distributors. It was demonstrated for the first time during Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week. The portal can be accessed at www.SpicerParts.com/aftermarket and at www.SVLParts.com/aftermarket.

Customers can search for their required parts and then place an RFQ with their distributor. The distributes have additional capabilities to track the purchase.

“Whether you are a professional service technician, automotive enthusiast, seasoned parts distributor, or a new-generation user, the search functionality of our new platform provides a convenient tool to identify quality replacement parts from Dana and our family of brands,” said Peter Cirulis, vice-president of customer experience, strategy, and product planning for the Dana Aftermarket Group. “While we will continue to offer traditional, toll-free assistance for those who require additional support, we are confident that customers will appreciate the total self-service, one-stop-shop that our new platform offers, making it easier than ever to do business with Dana and our outstanding network of distributors.”


James Menzies is editor of Truck News and Truck West magazines. He has been covering the Canadian trucking industry for more than 15 years and holds a CDL. Reach him at james@newcom.ca or follow him on Twitter at @JamesMenzies.
