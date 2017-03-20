DyTerra’s Ontario branch under new ownership

AYR, Ont. – DyTerra, a company that services the propane and fertilizer industries, primarily in Western Canada, is exiting the Ontario market but its services will continue under new ownership.

The company announced it is selling the assets from its Ayr location to James Nothof, current branch manager, who will carry on the business as Keltic Tank and Meter. The change of ownership was effective March 1.

“We wish to extend a huge thank you to all the customers and suppliers who have worked with us over the years in this branch. Some of you are also customers and suppliers for our other branches and we look forward to continuing to partner with you over the years,” DyTerra announced in a release.