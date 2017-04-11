East Coast International adds trailer lines

MONCTON, N.B. – East Coast International (ECI) has announced it is now offering Transcraft and Benson trailers.

The company is authorized to sell and service the two lines in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I., and Newfoundland.

“We are excited to add the Transcraft and Benson trailer lines to our existing product offerings,” said David Lockhart, president of East Coast International Trucks. “With four full-service locations to serve our customers, we are committed to creating partnerships where customers see the value in doing business with ECI.”

The trailers are manufactured at a Wabash National plant in Kentucky.

“We have a full-time trailer sales representative who is well known in the industry and committed to his customers’ satisfaction,” Lockhart added. “He is now supported by a full-time trailer parts sales person which allows him to focus on his customers’ needs every day.”