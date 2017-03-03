February truck orders hit 14-month high: ACT

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Heavy- and medium-duty truck orders hit a 14-month high in February, according to preliminary data from ACT Research.

Classes 5-8 net orders rose to 45,900 units, representing a 12% improvement compared to February 2016.

Class 8 orders hit a 14-month high at 23,200 units, marking the second consecutive month in which orders came in above expectations.

“Orders rose 28% versus year-ago February. That gain was only the third positive year-over-year comparison in the past two years,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT’s president and senior analyst. “Weak orders in 2016 and an improving economy should make positive year-to-year comparisons a monthly occurrence as we move through 2017.”

Medium-duty orders, at 22,700 units, were nearly identical to January numbers.

“While actual orders were in line, seasonal adjustment provides a drag in February versus a boost in January,” said Vieth. “When seasonally adjusted, the net order volume drops to 21,450 units, down 11% compared to the seasonally adjusted January volume.”