More fleets spec’ing inverters: Xantrex

BURNABY, B.C. – More fleets are spec’ing power inverters in their new Class 8 trucks, according to a leading supplier.

Xantrex reports that inverters are becoming a standard option on Class 8 sleeper trucks. Mitul Chandrani, senior marketing manager for Xantrex, said inverter installs on new trucks have increased 17% over the past two years. “And we expect that number to go up another 5 percent this year,” he added.

“Drivers love inverters since they can power all their household appliances – like laptops, microwaves and TVs, just like at home,” said Chandrani. “Fleets are figuring that out and the easiest thing for them to do is order an inverter as a factory option. It ensures the correct wiring is done, and the inverter is installed in an optimum location. The fit and finish is better as well.”

Chandrani noted fleets are favoring inverter/chargers over just inverters.

“It’s something we’re glad to see,” he said. “This way truckers can plug in their trucks at truck stops and locations offering shorepower and power all their appliances while recharging their batteries. Then, if they need to run off battery power down the road, they’re fully topped off.”