Freightliner’s new Cascadia in production

PORTLAND, Ore. – The brand new Cascadia 126” BBC Day Cab and 72” Raised Roof Sleeper Cab models are on the way.

Freightliner Trucks announced today (Feb. 1) that its new flagship Cascadia truck models will be designed and engineered with an emphasis on six ‘real cost of ownership’ solutions – fuel efficiency, safety, connectivity, quality, uptime and driver experience.

Production has commenced, and the new models will be equipped with AeroX and integrated Detroit powertrain including a GHG 17 DD15 engine, DT12 with intelligent powertrain management.

“It’s exciting to see trucks rolling off the assembly line and being delivered to customers,” said Kary Schaefer, general manager, marketing and strategy for Daimler Trucks North America. “The new Cascadia delivers fuel efficiency, connectivity, safety, quality and a premium driver experience for our customers.”

The Cascadia will also come with IDP, which combines the fuel-efficient downsped 400 hp, 1,750 lbs/ft. of torque, the Detroit DD15 or DD13 engines with the Detroit DT12 automated manual transmission, IPM4 and corresponding Detroit steer and rear tandem axles.

Additional improvements include gauge and switch layouts, a new driver loft configuration aimed at customizing living space to address the realities of professional drivers, a redesigned sleeper area with sturdy television swivel, optional folding workspace/dinette and a full-sized Murphy style bed and cargo shelf option.

The vehicle will also include new splayed frame rails and most electronic control units will be stored securely in the cab in the new eVault for easier convenience and protection from the elements.

An optional Detroit Assurance 4.0 suite offers Active Brake Assist, moving pedestrian warning and partial braking, adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning.

Visit www.freightliner.com for more information.

