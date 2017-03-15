Fuso shows off its fully-electric eCanter at Work Truck Show

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America announced the US, Europe and Japanese release of its full-electric eCanter at the Work Truck Show March 15.

The Class 4 eCanter is designed with urban delivery in mind, and will boast a gross vehicle weight rating of 15,995 lbs. with a payload capacity around 9,380 lbs. and a maximum range of 100 miles.

“We believe the eCanter will help us chart the future of medium-duty trucking in urban environments,” said Jecka Glasman, Fuso president and CEO. “It delivers up to a 100-mile range, with zero emissions and zero noise pollution – what we call positive energy. We’ve had preliminary conversations with multiple customers and they are enthusiastic about the possibilities this new truck represents.”

The 100% plug-in electric, battery-powered cabover work truck is powered by six Mercedes-Benz liquid-cooled, 360V, 82.8 kWh lithium-ion batteries. It has a modest 173 hp, but a robust 494 lbs.-ft. of torque. Full charging time is 8 hours, but there is also a one hour optional rapid charge, which brings the vehicle to 80% capacity.



Otto Schmid, director of product management for Fuso, said the eCanter’s battery is pre-heated and operates at the same level in both cold and warmer climates.

“This is the best in-class productivity in this segment,” said Schmid. “While the new eCanter has a different look than our standard FE Series cabovers, the electric drivetrain is fitted to our standard 151.6” wheelbase cab chassis, so customers and upfitters will find the same maneuverability and the same familiar 33.5” wide frame, same attachment capability, cab-to-axle dimensions, and box sizes as they’ve enjoyed with our traditional turbocharged diesel cabovers.”

Available before the end of 2017, the eCanter will be available to US, European and Japanese customers on a two-year lease. It is expected to be available in Canada in 2019.

Gas-powered offering

Fuso also debuted the new gasoline-powered cabover FE series.

“We have partnered with PSI, General Motors Powertrain and Allison to provide what we believe will be the most competitive gas-powered medium-duty cabovers in the market,” said Glasman.

Coming in three models – FE 130, FE 160 and FE 180 – the vehicles will feature payloads of 7,825 lbs., 10,340 lbs. and 12,340 lbs. respectively, with a PSI-GMPT Vortec series, V8, 6.0 liter gas engine coupled with an Allison 1000 six-speed automatic transmission, boasting 297 hp and 327 lbs.-ft. of torque.

The vehicles will be assembled in the US, with engines and transmissions built in America and chassis, cabs and axles sourced from Europe and Japan.

The FE series gas-powered trucks will be offered in Class 3, 4 and 5, available to customers later this year with a full market launch in 2018 as a 2019 model.

Partnership

Finally, Fuso announced its partnership with Telogis, which will lead to the installation of Telogis telematics systems as standard equipment on all Fuso medium-duty, diesel cabover trucks.

“By adopting Telogis telematics solutions, Fuso will be bringing the highest quality vehicle connectivity and advanced technologies to its future customers,” said Susan Heystee, senior vice-president of OEM business with Telogis. “The Telogis software platform is designed to improve fleet operational efficiency, help keep drivers safer and reduce costs, and we continue to carry on an aggressive program of software innovation.”

Telogis, a Verizon Company, uses Verizon’s assets to deliver opportunities to improve every aspect of technology deployment and implementation.