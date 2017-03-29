Glasvan brings on Bobby Bates

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Glasvan Great Dane has tapped Bobby Bates as its new equipment account manager.

He’ll be charged with selling and leasing all new and used product lines, including Great Dane, Landoll, Chaparral by Doonan, Etnyre, Autocar and Doonan Specialized Trailers. He has more than 10 years of sales and management experience in the trucking industry.

Most recently, Bates was general manager of leasing for a truck OEM, where he grew the leasing and rental operations. Prior to that, he worked in trailer leasing.

“Bobby is third-generation transport business and has diesel running in his veins,” said George Cobham Jr., vice-president, sales and marketing at Glasvan Great Dane. “His comprehensive network, excellent reputation, knowledge and passion for the business will serve our customers well. We are excited to have him on board, and we are confident that he will strengthen Glasvan relationships and cement us as the number one provider of trailers and yard tractors in the industry.”

Bates’ grandfather owned several trucking companies and his father has been in the transportation business for more than 35 years.

“I’m committed to expanding Glasvan’s client relationships and introducing the product lines and several premium brands to untapped and niche markets,” said Bates. “My goal is to develop strong relationships and trust with Glasvan clientele, so that we can offer them the value and solutions they need to run an efficient and profitable operation.”