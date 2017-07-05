Glasvan wins Great Dane sales awards

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Glasvan Great Dane took three out of the top four international Dealer of the Year awards from Great Dane.

Glasvan was named tops for international sales in refrigerated trailers, aftermarket parts, and platform trailers.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition from Great Dane. Our customers are very good to us, and we try very hard to offer them the very best we can,” said George Cobham Jr., vice-president of sales and marketing at Glasvan Great Dane. “Our customers recognize that we are committed to better equipment and better service and we appreciate their support and the referrals they provide us with.”

This marks Glasvan’s first time winning International Platform Dealer of the Year for sales of Great Dane’s Freedom line of all-steel, combo, and all-aluminum flatbeds and stepdecks, the company announced.

“Our employees continually raise the bar by putting the success of our customers at the forefront,” said Cobham. “We strive to bring the best to meet the evolving needs of our customers by ensuring they have fast access to parts and service, and that they can purchase the type of premium equipment that is most suitable to their needs.”