Great Dane’s technician training program recognized

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Great Dane has announced it’s the first semi-trailer manufacturer to achieve ASE/CASE accreditation for its technician training program.

The accreditation comes from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), through its ASE Continuing Automotive Service Education (CASE) program.

Great Dane’s training program includes online and instructor-led courses and focuses on safety, trailer knowledge and skills in trailer maintenance.

“Training is a key part of our emphasis on safety, and we are proud that our training program has received this accreditation,” said Dave Durand, Great Dane’s vice-president of aftermarket parts and service. “ASE accreditation assures our customers that our training processes are held to a national standard. When you see the Great Dane Certified Technician insignia, you know the technicians working on your trailer have proven their skills through theoretical and practical tests in their specialties.”

Earlier this year, the ATMC evaluated Great Dane’s process for developing and delivering training and then recommended accreditation as an ASE Accredited Training Provider of Continuing Automotive Service Education (CASE).

Major companies in the automotive services industry that have ASE accreditation include Toyota, General Motors and Penske Truck Leasing.